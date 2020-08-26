Overview

Dr. Jason Shinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida - College of Medicine|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Shinn works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.