Dr. Jason Shinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Shinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida - College of Medicine|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Shinn works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 348-3325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 423-7811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Shinn for years. He is knowledgeable and uses the least invasive treatments first. I highly recommend him and his staff. He really cares about the patient outcome.
About Dr. Jason Shinn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Florida - College of Medicine|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
