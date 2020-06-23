See All Gastroenterologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Jason Shin, MD

Gastroenterology
1.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Shin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Foothill Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Shin works at Jagtar S Dhadwal MD in Pomona, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA and Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vinod Kumar Garg MD Inc.
    250 W Bonita Ave Ste 250, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 710-1379
  2. 2
    Casa Colina Hospital
    255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 593-2031
  3. 3
    Pediatrics & Neonatology Medical Group of Orange County
    12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 206, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 638-8413
  4. 4
    Foothill Regional Medical Center
    14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 619-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Foothill Regional Medical Center
  • Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jun 23, 2020
    During the Covid Pandemic I became sick with stomach problems, gastritis, throat irritation, and dry coughing. My primary physician recommended Dr. Shin. The office staff were nice, professional, and helpful. They set up a telephone appointment. I knew right away as I was speaking to Dr. Shin, he was a very knowledgeable and intelligent doctor, he was familiar with my issues, and asked questions appropriately. He was nice, listened to me attentively, and was patient. In working with his staff, Adriana scheduled my colonoscopy and endoscopy and she was excellent to work with, instructions were helpful, and I had no issues with any of the staff. The surgical staff at Casa Colina Surgical Center spoke positively about Dr. Shin, they liked him and thought he was an excellent doctor. My procedures went well. I have read the reviews complaining about bedside manner. This was not the case for me. I know that he is bright, skilled, and experienced. I easily recommend him to family and friends
    Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Shin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316926678
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shin has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

