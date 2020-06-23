Dr. Jason Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Shin, MD
Dr. Jason Shin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Foothill Regional Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Vinod Kumar Garg MD Inc.250 W Bonita Ave Ste 250, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (917) 710-1379
Casa Colina Hospital255 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 593-2031
Pediatrics & Neonatology Medical Group of Orange County12555 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 206, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 638-8413
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
During the Covid Pandemic I became sick with stomach problems, gastritis, throat irritation, and dry coughing. My primary physician recommended Dr. Shin. The office staff were nice, professional, and helpful. They set up a telephone appointment. I knew right away as I was speaking to Dr. Shin, he was a very knowledgeable and intelligent doctor, he was familiar with my issues, and asked questions appropriately. He was nice, listened to me attentively, and was patient. In working with his staff, Adriana scheduled my colonoscopy and endoscopy and she was excellent to work with, instructions were helpful, and I had no issues with any of the staff. The surgical staff at Casa Colina Surgical Center spoke positively about Dr. Shin, they liked him and thought he was an excellent doctor. My procedures went well. I have read the reviews complaining about bedside manner. This was not the case for me. I know that he is bright, skilled, and experienced. I easily recommend him to family and friends
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1316926678
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.