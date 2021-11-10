Dr. Shellnut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Shellnut, MD
Dr. Jason Shellnut, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
1
Donald C. Barkel M.d. PC1121 Crooks Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 541-8554
2
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Beaumont Liver & Pancreas Clinic - Royal Oak3577 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 202, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-0268
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shellnut?
Dr. Shellnut is very professional, compassionate and concerned. I have been a patient for five years and highly recommend him. When I had my recent Colonoscopy, he called me in the afternoon to see how I was feeling and to let me know the preliminary results. Three days later, he called me with the results of the biopsy. I recently referred someone to him and he is very happy to be seeing Dr. Shellnut. My friend, who has some mental health issues, was treated very kindly by Dr. Shellnut and his entire staff.
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Shellnut accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shellnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shellnut has seen patients for Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Port Placements or Replacements and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shellnut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shellnut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shellnut.
