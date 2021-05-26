Overview

Dr. Jason Shatkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Shatkin works at Physician Specialists of Northern Jersey in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Acidosis and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.