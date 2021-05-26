Dr. Jason Shatkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Shatkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Shatkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Physician Specialists of Northern Jersey1 Sears Dr Ste 306, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 830-2287Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Valley Hospital
Amazingly knowledgeable and caring. Thankful for the attention and care he gave us in performing a critical procedure.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1669529202
- NYU Med
- North Shore University Hospital
- Northshore Univ Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Stony Brook SUNY
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
