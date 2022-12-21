See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Burleson, TX
Dr. Jason Seiden, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Seiden, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Seiden works at HISHAM BISMAR M D P A in Burleson, TX with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jason A. Seiden M.d. P.A.
    11803 South Fwy Ste 104, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 293-1900
  2. 2
    University Hospital
    150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-6111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Obstructive Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 21, 2022
    I am very pleased with Dr. Seiden. Office area was very clean staff was professional. He was very focused on what I had to say. He explained treatment plan in detail where I could understand. I am very pleased.
    Harold C Hoskison — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Seiden, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215126156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Seiden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seiden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seiden has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

