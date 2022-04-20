Dr. Jason Seale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Seale, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Seale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Seale works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of North AL1405 7th St Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago, Dr. Seale took over my care when another doctor, whom I will not name, did a horrible job of a surgery on me. I had major issues which required multiple surgeries to correct. I got very sick before I got better, but I truly believe that Dr. Seale was sent by God to help me!. He was able to repair the damage the other doctor had done and gave me hope of not being permanently mangled.
About Dr. Jason Seale, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1275785180
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Samford University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seale has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.