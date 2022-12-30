Overview

Dr. Jason Schroeder, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.