Dermatology
Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD is a dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. He currently practices at Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Schoenfeld is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berg Fanny J MD Office
    2000 Foulk Rd Ste A, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 475-8000
  2. 2
    Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners (Northeast Phila)
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 508, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 288-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • EmblemHealth
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Healthfirst
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • UPMC

About Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1942647078
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Schoenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.

