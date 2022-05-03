Overview

Dr. Jason Schneider, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med



Dr. Schneider works at Long Island Comprehensive Medical Care in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.