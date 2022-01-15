Overview

Dr. Jason Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine.



Dr. Sanders works at Piedmont Retina Specialists in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.