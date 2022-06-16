Dr. Jason Samona, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Samona, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Samona, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Florida Orthopedic Institute
Dr. Samona works at
Locations
-
1
Champaign Dental Group6905 Rochester Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 845-4705
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Trauma to right hand- office squeezed me into a very busy schedule. Had surgery a week later. I am very happy with my treatment. I recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Jason Samona, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Chaldean
- 1639510613
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- McLaren Regional Medical Center- Flint
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samona speaks Chaldean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samona.
