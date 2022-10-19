Overview

Dr. Jason Samarasena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Samarasena works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.