Dr. Jason Samarasena, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Samarasena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 717-4463Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasing visit Navnit
About Dr. Jason Samarasena, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629253364
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
