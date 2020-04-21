Dr. Jason Salganick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salganick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Salganick, MD
Dr. Jason Salganick, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus3929 E Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 923-5622
Phoenix11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-6800
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
Had so many doctors try and figure out my malfunction and this doc was the one to find the answer. Highly recommended!
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas TX / M.D. Anderson Cancer
- Tulane U Hosp & Clin
- Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans LA
- University of Chicago
- Princeton U
Dr. Salganick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salganick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salganick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salganick speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Salganick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salganick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salganick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salganick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.