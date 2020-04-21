Overview

Dr. Jason Salganick, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology & Oncology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center.



Dr. Salganick works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.