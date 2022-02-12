Dr. Jason Russell, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Russell, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jason Russell, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Crescent Hill Dental Care2416 Frankfort Ave Ste 3, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 406-8286
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
I've had nothing but a wonderful experience with Crescent Hill Dental and Dr. Russell!
About Dr. Jason Russell, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285622449
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Russell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.