Dr. Jason Rudd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rudd, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Rudd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA. and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rudd works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Orthopedics1200 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudd?
My experience was great and I would definitely recommend Dr Jason Rudd. I had my right shoulder repaired and it is now better than it ever was. I am amazed. I am going to do the left shoulder soon. I can't wait to be pain free. Just be prepared for some pain in the beginning. It does pass.
About Dr. Jason Rudd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1881821668
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA.
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudd works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.