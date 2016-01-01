Dr. Rubinov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jason Rubinov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Rubinov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Rubinov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pain Management Services2569 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 332-3100
-
2
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Group135 N 7TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 218-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubinov?
About Dr. Jason Rubinov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154697472
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinov works at
Dr. Rubinov has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubinov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.