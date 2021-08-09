Dr. Jason Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Rubin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishkill, NY.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste D, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring doctor who takes the time to listen !
About Dr. Jason Rubin, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1376703090
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
