Dr. Jason Rovak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rovak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Rovak, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wickenburg, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Rovak works at
Locations
-
1
Wickenburg Community Hospital520 Rose Ln, Wickenburg, AZ 85390 Directions (928) 684-5421
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rovak?
Dr. Rovak did carpal tunnel releases in both hands, several weeks apart. The instant relief was just as he predicted and the recovery has gone better than I anticipated. I'm sorry I waited so long to have this done. I would definitely recommend him as your surgeon.
About Dr. Jason Rovak, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1306925482
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovak works at
Dr. Rovak has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rovak speaks Spanish.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.