Dr. Jason Rotstein, MD
Dr. Jason Rotstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists404 McHenry Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 285-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Dr. Rotstein was professional, caring and very thorough in explaining my injury and trratment. I highly recommend him!
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of Michigan
