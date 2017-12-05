Dr. Jason Rothbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rothbart, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Rothbart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Rothbart works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph Roofeh MD Inc10309 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 552-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothbart?
What can I say...he's the best. I wish every doctor cared as much as he does. He has terrific bedside manner and he is open and honest and so kind. My body and mind can rest easy being a patient of his.
About Dr. Jason Rothbart, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316944200
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothbart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothbart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothbart works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.