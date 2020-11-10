Overview

Dr. Jason Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at Health First, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.