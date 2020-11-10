See All Ophthalmologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Jason Ross, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Health First, Melbourne, FL in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health First, Melbourne, FL
    1350 Hickory St # 102, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 434-7000
  2. 2
    Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd
    719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 727-2020
  3. 3
    Florida Eye Associates
    502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 727-2020
  4. 4
    Florida Eye Associates
    5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940 (321) 727-2020
  5. 5
    Florida Eye Associates Inc.
    509 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 727-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health First Health Plans
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 10, 2020
    Very inderstanding and a good communictor
    About Dr. Jason Ross, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1295706570
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Cincinnati
    Internship
    National Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    US Naval Academy
