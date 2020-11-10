Dr. Jason Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Ross, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
1
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St # 102, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000
2
Ambulatory Surgery Ctr Brevrd719 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
3
Florida Eye Associates502 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
4
Florida Eye Associates5510 Murrell Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 727-2020
5
Florida Eye Associates Inc.509 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 727-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very inderstanding and a good communictor
About Dr. Jason Ross, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295706570
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- National Naval Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- US Naval Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.