Dr. Jason Roos, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Roos, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
St John Oakland Hospital27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 693-3255MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Visalia Medical Clinic - Dr. Jason Roos5530 Avenida De Los Robles, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7574Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Washington Care Urgent57850 Van Dyke Rd Ste 100, Washington, MI 48094 Directions (586) 935-4000
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
My name is Art Moreno, I wrote a not so complimentary review about Dr. Roos, and I was wrong, It was not his fault that my problem could not be relieved. I have looked for the old post to remove it, but could not find it. I have nothing negative to say about the man, my problem still exists but I have found out it cannot be fixed! I apologize to a good man!
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Otolayngology
- Otolaryngology
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Otolaryngology
