Overview

Dr. Jason Roos, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Roos works at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Visalia, CA and Washington, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.