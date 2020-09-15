Overview

Dr. Jason Romero, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Romero works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.