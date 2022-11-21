Overview

Dr. Jason Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Robertson works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.