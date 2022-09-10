See All Urologists in Cumberland, MD
Urology
Dr. Jason Riley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. 

Dr. Riley works at Urology Associates in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Urology Associates
    12234 WILLIAMS RD SE, Cumberland, MD 21502
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Garrett Regional Medical Center
  Grant Memorial Hospital
  Potomac Valley Hospital
  UPMC Western Maryland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Kidney Stones
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Uroflowmetry
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess
Prostatitis
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2022
    I had a very positive experience with staff from the start today. Dr. Riley performed my lithotripsy this morning and I am here tonight with very minimal pain, I expected to be bowled over in agony for a day or two, but fortunately, that is not the case. Dr. Riley said it would be noninvasive and relatively painless, he was right. Dr. Riley can be quite blunt and definitely says what's on his mind, I myself find that to be a positive trait when dealing with health matters. He was quick to say my kidney stones could be avoided with proper hydration and diet, not always, but usually, and I do agree, not everyone wishes to hear they are in fact at fault for their situation. He said the human body was not meant to undergo certain procedures such as ureteral stents, but unfortunately, it is the only way in certain situations, and if anyone experiences the pain of stones, they will be absolutely thankful there are doctors such as Dr. Riley to assist in their removal. I highly recommend him!
    Rodney Day — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Riley, DO

    Urology
    • 1194950444
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Riley works at Urology Associates in Cumberland, MD.

    Dr. Riley has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.