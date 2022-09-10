Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Riley, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Riley, DO is an Urology Specialist in Cumberland, MD.
Dr. Riley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates12234 WILLIAMS RD SE, Cumberland, MD 21502 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Grant Memorial Hospital
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
I had a very positive experience with staff from the start today. Dr. Riley performed my lithotripsy this morning and I am here tonight with very minimal pain, I expected to be bowled over in agony for a day or two, but fortunately, that is not the case. Dr. Riley said it would be noninvasive and relatively painless, he was right. Dr. Riley can be quite blunt and definitely says what's on his mind, I myself find that to be a positive trait when dealing with health matters. He was quick to say my kidney stones could be avoided with proper hydration and diet, not always, but usually, and I do agree, not everyone wishes to hear they are in fact at fault for their situation. He said the human body was not meant to undergo certain procedures such as ureteral stents, but unfortunately, it is the only way in certain situations, and if anyone experiences the pain of stones, they will be absolutely thankful there are doctors such as Dr. Riley to assist in their removal. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jason Riley, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1194950444
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.