Dr. Jason Rich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Rich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center and Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rich works at
Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4020
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Texas County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rich is excellent in every aspect! He is not only a good surgeon, he is so kind and polite. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jason Rich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1417927153
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
