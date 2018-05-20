Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
HonorHealth Bariatric Center10210 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. Reynoso amazing, the entire bariatric staff at HonorHealth truly cares about and for you! Dr. Reynoso spent time in the room talking face to face to me until he was sure I was comfortable and had answers to every single question every time I have seen him. 10 out of 10 I would recommend him!
About Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093987141
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynoso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynoso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.