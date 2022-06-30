Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery and Urology1700 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a huge prostate which obstructed. Dr Reynolds’s did the Rezume procedure and put him on medication. It was a huge success. We’re very happy with his course of treatment ! His PSA now is within normal limits.
About Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366686693
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reynolds using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
