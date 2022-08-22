Dr. Jason Reingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Reingold, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Reingold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Reingold works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Cardiovascular and Primary Care11680 Great Oaks Way Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (404) 900-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reingold?
Every visit is “eye opening!” He’s sincerely caring as to how he imparts what may be alarming news otherwise. He thoughtfully considers the correct path of care for me. Very respectful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jason Reingold, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639374283
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hospital Harvard University
- University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
- UCSF
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Georiga
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reingold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reingold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reingold works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reingold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.