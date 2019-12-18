Dr. Jason Reina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Reina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Reina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reina works at
Locations
Northlake Gastroenterology16061 Doctors Blvd Ste B, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is he saved my life twice. He goes further then his practice to make sure he can help you. He's an amazing doxtor
About Dr. Jason Reina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548236391
Education & Certifications
- Ochsher
- lsuhsc
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reina works at
Dr. Reina has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reina.
