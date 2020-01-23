Dr. Jason Rehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rehm, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Rehm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Rehm works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Group901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 756-1300
Erlanger at Volkswagen7380 Volkswagen Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Directions (423) 778-8971
Chattanooga Office979 E 3rd St # C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A car crash destroyed my hand almost. I'm talking degloving, tendon replacement, etc. Any bad thing that could've possibly happened to it, happened, without being fully torn off haha. (Though it was very serious, I joke because I have my hand, so it's all good). Rehm did all 4 of my surgeries to fix it. Incredible. It's almost completely back to normal, spare some movements bending my fingers down, but I have a dynasplint fixing that too now. All of my family, friends, and some are medical professionals, are just completely astonished that he was able to pull it off. Its magnificent. Couldn't be happier.
About Dr. Jason Rehm, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Jackson
- Erlanger Health System
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Vanderbilt University
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
