Dr. Jason Read, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Read, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Read works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 2, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Read, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750607768
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
Dr. Read accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Read has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Read works at
Dr. Read has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Read.
