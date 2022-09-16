See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
17 years of experience

Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texastech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Muleshoe Area Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.

Dr. Ramsey works at Sports Zone Orthopedics at Regal Park Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Zone Orthopedics at Regal Park Medical Center
    8214 MILWAUKEE AVE, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 475-5544
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Muleshoe Area Medical Center
  • Plains Regional Medical Center
  • Seminole Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447479787
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinatti Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texastech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey works at Sports Zone Orthopedics at Regal Park Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramsey’s profile.

    Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

