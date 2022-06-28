Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruzansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mt Sinai Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Pruzansky works at
Locations
-
1
Mark E Pruzansky MD PC975 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10028 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pruzansky?
Dr. P explained my fracture, showed and explained the x-rays, and explained two options for treatment. I chose surgery to promote proper healing and better range of motion after healing. Dr. P does everything himself--putting on casts or braces, taking them off; I asked him why because I've had PAs in other surgeons' offices do those things instead. He said he wanted to be sure everything was done right. I appreciated his calm conversation in the hospital prior to my surgery, where he explained everything thoroughly. He's extremely skilled, attentive, interested, and really nice, and I would go to him again in a minute! Oh--his staff is always really helpful and courteous.
About Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1083873251
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr|University At Buffalo
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Medical Center
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruzansky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pruzansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pruzansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruzansky works at
Dr. Pruzansky has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pruzansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pruzansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruzansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruzansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruzansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.