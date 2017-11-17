See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Primavera works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County
    1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 358-8697
  2. 2
    Oral and Facial Surgery Center, LTD.
    6050 Brynwood Dr, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 877-0694

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Employee Benefits
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2017
    An absolutely incredible oral surgeon. They took me in the day I called. I had 3 wisdom teeth removed (1 lower, 2 uppers) by Dr. Primavera last month. He and his staff were so good to me and helped reduce my anxiety about the procedure tremendously. My bottom socket unfortunately developed a dry socket and Dr. Primavera did an excellent job at keeping my socket pain and infection free while I healed. Great bed side manners and a good sense of humor. Couldn't be happier with how I was treated!
    Kate in Leaf river — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831487370
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John H Stroger Hosp Of Cook County
    Medical Education
    • University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primavera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Primavera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Primavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Primavera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primavera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primavera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primavera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

