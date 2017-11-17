Overview

Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Primavera works at COOKIL-JOHN H STROGER JR HOSP OF in Chicago, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.