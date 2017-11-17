Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Primavera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Primavera works at
Locations
-
1
John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (801) 358-8697
-
2
Oral and Facial Surgery Center, LTD.6050 Brynwood Dr, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 877-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An absolutely incredible oral surgeon. They took me in the day I called. I had 3 wisdom teeth removed (1 lower, 2 uppers) by Dr. Primavera last month. He and his staff were so good to me and helped reduce my anxiety about the procedure tremendously. My bottom socket unfortunately developed a dry socket and Dr. Primavera did an excellent job at keeping my socket pain and infection free while I healed. Great bed side manners and a good sense of humor. Couldn't be happier with how I was treated!
About Dr. Jason Primavera, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1831487370
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Hosp Of Cook County
- University of The Pacific / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Primavera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Primavera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Primavera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Primavera works at
Dr. Primavera speaks Chinese and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Primavera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primavera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primavera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primavera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.