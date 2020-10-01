See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jason Price, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Price, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Price works at Pediatric Asthma and Pulmonary Associates of NY, NY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Asthma and Bronchospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Asthma and Pulmonary Associates of NY, NY
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 307, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 488-7575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Asthma
Bronchospasm
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Asthma
Bronchospasm

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Kartagener Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2020
    My daughter has been seeing Dr. Price for several years now. When we first went to him, she had been coughing for about a year - a deep croupy sounding cough. All the treatments and medications we tried didn't help. Dr. Price prescribed new medications and within 2 weeks, the cough was gone. It's never come back. He's a wonderful doctor!
    Rita M. — Oct 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jason Price, MD
    About Dr. Jason Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508025701
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital Of New York/Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Pediatric Asthma and Pulmonary Associates of NY, NY in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, Asthma and Bronchospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.