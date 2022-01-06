Dr. Jason Prescott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Prescott, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Prescott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-1197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prescott care and kindness is above average. With his kind and gentle voice, he really took his time to explain everything about my condition and treatment options. He put me at ease right away and just made me feel so comfortable. He’s a great listener and answered every single question. I honestly never had an experience with any other doctor like I had with dr Prescott. I feel so very blessed to have been put into his hands with my health. If you are going to see dr Prescott expect a first class experience from start to finish! Including his very professional staff.
About Dr. Jason Prescott, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
- 1932383106
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prescott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prescott has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prescott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prescott speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.