Dr. Jason Pohl, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jason Pohl, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI.
Locations
RLJ Dental3432 N Association Dr, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 260-6644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Finding s dentist isn’t easy when dental anxiety is persistent and they’re all very different in their approaches. Dr Pohl was likable from the first appointment and I was very comfortable in the chair. I just had a root canal this morning (yes, he does his own!) and it was completely painless. We’re very fortunate to have such personable dentists who are skilled, sensitive, and qualified.
About Dr. Jason Pohl, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1174628101
