Overview

Dr. Jason Pleimann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pleimann works at Ozark Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.