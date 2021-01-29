Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirozzolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Pirozzolo works at
Main Office and Walk-In Clinic801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 841-2100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Had knee pain....Dr. Jason recommended PRP. Got it and am feeling great now after 5 weeks. Process was clearly explained and professionally done.
About Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO
- Family Sports Medicine
- English
- 1174566103
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Duke University
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Penn State University
