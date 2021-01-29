See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO

Family Sports Medicine
5 (108)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Pirozzolo works at Knight Dermatology Institute in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office and Walk-In Clinic
    801 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 841-2100
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Arthritis of the Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Had knee pain....Dr. Jason recommended PRP. Got it and am feeling great now after 5 weeks. Process was clearly explained and professionally done.
    SR — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174566103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirozzolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pirozzolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pirozzolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pirozzolo works at Knight Dermatology Institute in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pirozzolo’s profile.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirozzolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirozzolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirozzolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirozzolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

