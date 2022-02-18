Overview

Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.