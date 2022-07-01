Overview

Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University California Irvine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.