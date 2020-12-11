Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrungaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Locations
Petrungaro Plastic Surgery800 MacArthur Blvd Ste 21, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1163
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrungaro?
First of all I am beyond pleased with my TT, lipo 360 results. Didn't experience pain, my whole recovery was smooth. I had the best surgeon. Had the best experience at Dr. Petrungaro plastic surgery . Let me start with Dr. P a very straight forward Doctor and I liked that, he is also very confident about his work as he should be. Very please with his work. Dr. P's RN/Wife Amy is the sweetest person ever. She takes the time to get to know you and explain everything to you. After my surgery I had so many questions, so I will email her and she will get back to me within minutes even on weekends. She's amazing. Also their assistant its pretty awesome. Thank you Dr. Petrungaro plastic surgery.
About Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871765057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center--Hand Surgery
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center--Plastic Surgery
- Rush University Medical Center--General Surgery
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Petrungaro works at
