See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Petrofski works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA, Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
Dr. Dorin Colibaseanu, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD
Dr. Luca Stocchi, MD
8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
8 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Roswell
    1380 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 341-3764
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 844-3200
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  5. 5
    Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Cumming
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1900, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 341-3764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petrofski?

    Nov 17, 2020
    Dr. Petrofsky was easy to speak with and that is important to me. His communication skills made me most comfortable in discussing every single aspect of what I was going to go thru. I felt like I could call him at home if necessary and that is a requisite for every single doctor I see.
    Steve Freedman — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petrofski to family and friends

    Dr. Petrofski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petrofski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568508893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrofski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrofski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrofski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrofski has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrofski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrofski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrofski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrofski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrofski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.