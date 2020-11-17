Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrofski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Petrofski works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Roswell1380 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 341-3764Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
-
4
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
5
Atlanta Colon & Rectal Surgery - Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1900, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 341-3764
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrofski?
Dr. Petrofsky was easy to speak with and that is important to me. His communication skills made me most comfortable in discussing every single aspect of what I was going to go thru. I felt like I could call him at home if necessary and that is a requisite for every single doctor I see.
About Dr. Jason Petrofski, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568508893
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrofski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrofski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrofski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrofski works at
Dr. Petrofski has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrofski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrofski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrofski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrofski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrofski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.