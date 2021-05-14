Dr. Jason Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dr. Matti William Palo, MD1411 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 807-1937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome experience. Personable and knowing. Great questions and suggestions. Not rushed by either him or his wonderful staff. It was like going to my personal doctor in the old days before institutionalized healthcare. I was able to get a diagnosis and health regiment in one visit with no Specialists. I hope that he negotiates admitting privileges with St. Tammany Hospital or East Jefferson General.
About Dr. Jason Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
