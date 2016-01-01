Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papenfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Papenfuss completed a residency at Medical University of South Carolina. He currently practices at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-3564
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 218, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5522
Lakeside Hills Office Plaza2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 552-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Medical Security
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1881784973
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Utah Health and Science Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Admitting Hospitals
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Methodist Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papenfuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papenfuss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papenfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papenfuss has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papenfuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papenfuss speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Papenfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papenfuss.
