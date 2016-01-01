See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD

Dermatology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Papenfuss completed a residency at Medical University of South Carolina. He currently practices at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 371-3564
  3. 3
    Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 218, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5522
  4. 4
    Lakeside Hills Office Plaza
    2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • America's Health Insurance Plans
  • American Medical Security
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Medicare
  • Midlands Choice
  • PHCS
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1881784973
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical University of South Carolina
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Utah Health and Science Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Papenfuss?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papenfuss to family and friends

Dr. Papenfuss' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Papenfuss

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papenfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Papenfuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Papenfuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papenfuss has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papenfuss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Papenfuss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papenfuss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papenfuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papenfuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.