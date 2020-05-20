Overview

Dr. Jason Paluzzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida



Dr. Paluzzi works at NeuSpine Institute in Odessa, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.