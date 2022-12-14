Overview

Dr. Jason Nydick, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Nydick works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.