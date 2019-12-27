See All Podiatrists in Redding, CA
Dr. Jason Nowak, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Nowak, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Cpms In Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nowak works at Shasta Orthopaedics in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redding
    1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-2467
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 27, 2019
    Jason has put me back on my feet and I would recommend him to anyone with foot or ankle issues. He fully explains what he needs to do in surgery and how long your foot will be out of service as you heel. My family doctor would not refer me to anyone else so I got in line and waited. As it turned out my surgery was moved from December 2019 back to October 2019 and I'm back in my shoes for the holidays. I would recommend him to anyone having any issues with the foot, ankle or lower leg. He gets 5 stars from me.
    Bruce Lee — Dec 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Nowak, MD

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1831402155
    Education & Certifications

    • Cpms In Des Moines, Ia
    • Marquette University In Milwaukee, Wi
