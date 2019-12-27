Dr. Jason Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Nowak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Nowak, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Cpms In Des Moines, Ia and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nowak works at
Locations
Redding1255 Liberty St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-2467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jason has put me back on my feet and I would recommend him to anyone with foot or ankle issues. He fully explains what he needs to do in surgery and how long your foot will be out of service as you heel. My family doctor would not refer me to anyone else so I got in line and waited. As it turned out my surgery was moved from December 2019 back to October 2019 and I'm back in my shoes for the holidays. I would recommend him to anyone having any issues with the foot, ankle or lower leg. He gets 5 stars from me.
About Dr. Jason Nowak, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831402155
Education & Certifications
- Cpms In Des Moines, Ia
- Marquette University In Milwaukee, Wi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowak works at
Dr. Nowak has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.