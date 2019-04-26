See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Jason Nowak, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Nowak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.

Dr. Nowak works at FAIRVIEW HEALTH SERVICES in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Apple Valley, MN and Bloomington, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Locations

    Fairview Clinics-eagan
    3305 CENTRAL PARK VILLAGE DR, Saint Paul, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 406-8860
    Fairview Counseling Center
    15650 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 997-4100
    M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro
    600 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 324-7843

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Dr. Nowak is gentle and kind, with a side of humor. Takes great care of our whole family!
    — Apr 26, 2019
    About Dr. Jason Nowak, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437107539
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Nowak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

